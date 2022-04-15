G. June Knox, 91, of Leola, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 13, 2022.
June was born June 20, 1930, in Ephrata, Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Daisy, nee Hehnly, Corl. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Glenn L. Knox, her daughter, J. Lynne Knox and several nieces and nephews.
She loved her work, retiring from RCA and Burle Industries after 50 years of service.
Her greatest joys were taking care of her grand dogs, retired racing greyhounds, shopping, lunch and spending time with her daughter and sister, the late Neita Messner and a Sunday full of golf with Tiger Woods.
Friends will be received Monday, April 18, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM with a service immediately following at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North 9th Street, Akron, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to her favorite charities, Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter-Lancaster 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA, 17110 and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Central Pennsylvania, 800 Corporate Circle, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA, 17110.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver.