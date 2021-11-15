G. Joyce Becker was born at home in Lancaster city on December 29, 1937. She died in Rapho Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, November 13, 2021. She was the daughter of Ralph L. Root, Sr., and Viola Elizabeth Groff Root. She was the wife of Ronald J. Becker, Sr., to whom she was married on December 15, 1956. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Karen Becker-Glatfelter, wife of Stephen A. Glatfelter, Mount Joy, PA. Also surviving are five nieces and two nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Jim Becker (Marianne Becker) who died on March 8, 2017; and two brothers, Ralph L. Root, Jr., and Larry Jon Root.
Joyce simply loved all dogs. She raised and buried many of these loving friends. Her current pet is a bright, wild Shiatzu mix named Jenny Sue.
Joyce was a superb cook and loved to have family and friends for small gatherings. She had a good sense of humor. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in East Petersburg.
She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1955 completing her business courses. While a student, she received an award for archery. Her first job was as a Secretary at Armstrong. As a young woman in high school, though, she had desired to become a mortician. However, the culture at the time and having little money for Mortuary School ended that goal. Later, she took several factory jobs because they paid better than secretarial work.
Joyce was a member of the Willie Nelson Fan Club. She and Ronnie had traveled some distances to hear the Willie Nelson family perform. She was able to chat with Willie after many concerts.
Joyce also enjoyed going to Christmas craft shows and made many crafts for family and friends. Her family believes that her authentic faith in God sustained her 2 ½ months of hospitalizations and her final days at Hospice.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joyce’s Life Celebration Funeral Service at The Groff’s Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 W. Orange Street (corner of W. Orange and Pine Streets), Lancaster, PA 17603 on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. with The Rev. Christopher M. Rankin and The Rev. Harry Royer officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service. Interment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to ORCA, 401 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
