G. Evan Harnish, 86, of Leola, passed peacefully to his heavenly home on Friday, October 28, 2022. Born in Bart Township, PA, he was the son of the late David F. and Ruth Herr Harnish. Evan was the devoted and loving husband of Dorothy "Dottie" Jean Harnish for 58 years.
Following graduation from Lancaster Mennonite High School, he worked on his father's dairy farm for a short time before serving with Alternative (1W) Service at Neuropsychiatric Hospital in New Jersey. Evan drove truck for several years before working at Sperry New Holland/Ford New Holland for 28 years. After retirement, he returned to the road and drove delivery routes for Quick Courier Service.
Evan was a faithful member of Hinkletown Mennonite Church where he served as Sunday School teacher and participated in Hinkletown's family ministries. He volunteered as part of the CARE Alabama prison ministry.
Evan was a skilled mechanic who thoroughly enjoyed finding solutions and repairing any malfunctioning equipment. "Pop Pop's Garage" provided many repair services over the years.
In addition to his wife, Evan is survived by his three children and their spouses, David (Sandra King), Darrel (Tina High), and Donna (Neil Reinford); and six grandchildren, Emily Harnish, Derek Harnish (Lydia Tissue), Megan Harnish, Janae Harnish, Joshua Reinford, and Isabel Reinford. He was preceded in death by his brother David Ferril Harnish.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Global Disciples, 315 W. James Street #202, Lancaster, PA 17603.
A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 Division Highway, Ephrata, PA 17522. Family visitation at 3:00 pm followed by the memorial service at 4:00. Private interment in the adjoining cemetery. The Memorial Service will be live-streamed (and recorded) on the Hinkletown Mennonite Church website, www.hinkletown.org. Furman's Leola