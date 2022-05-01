G. Edward Morelock, 95, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, and will be dearly missed. Born Wednesday, May 5, 1926 in Harrisburg, Ed was the son of the late George Franklin and Delta Floyd (Shriver) Morelock. He was married 71 years to Rowena H. "Binky" (Higginbottom) Morelock who passed away December 20, 2020.
Following graduation from John Harris High School, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Callaghan, the last Allied destroyer sunk by enemy action in WWII. Upon his discharge, at the end of the war, he attended Temple University and graduated with a degree in pharmacy in 1950. For most of his career, Ed worked for Rea & Derick and its successor companies, managing locations throughout South Central PA, often returning to his stores after hours, in the middle of the night, and on holidays to fill prescriptions for people who needed their medications immediately. After Ed retired, he and Binky enjoyed many years touring the world and enjoying cross-continental travel in their RV.
Surviving are 4 children: P. Scott Morelock, married to Nancy, of Carlisle; Robert E. Morelock, married to Sheryl, of Finksburg, MD; Sally R. Pitcherello, married to David, of Reading; and Edward A. "Ted" Morelock, married to Kim, of Mount Joy. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Ed was preceded in death by a son, William Edward Morelock, a brother, Paul A. Morelock, and a sister, H. Naomi Morelock.
A celebration to honor Ed will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment in Rolling Green Cemetery will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed's memory may be made to: Masonic Charities, Masonic Village, Office of Gift Planning, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
