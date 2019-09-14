Frederick, Carl Jay - Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl Street, Lancaster, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Gockley, Mary E. - Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 105 North 11th Street, Akron, 11 AM. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc.
Grant, Alistair Mackenzie - Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, 2 PM
Huff, Gerald G. - Trinity Full Gospel Chapel, 32 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, 2 PM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Landis, Kenneth W. - Wayside Presbyterian Church, 600 Stony Battery Road, Landisville, 10 AM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.
Martin, Brooks Richard - Calvary Church (East Entrance), 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Palsgrove, Robinette F. (Sheipe) - Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, 11 AM
Saxman, Robert Dean - St. Peter Catholic Church, 121 S. 2nd St., Columbia, 11 AM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Wagner, June Lee - Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, 11 AM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.