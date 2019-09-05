Baughman, Donna D. - Lampeter Church of the Brethren, 1900 Lampeter Rd., Willow Street, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Bigler, Robert S. - Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, 11 AM
Harach, Charles - St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Herr, Vernon E. Jr. - Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery, 11 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, 2 PM. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
Hite, Mark Conger - The Lancaster Meetinghouse, 1210 E. King St., Lancaster, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Lucas, Walter W. - Aaron Lucas residence, 657 Locust St., Columbia, 2 PM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Meck, V. Maxine - Boehm’s Chapel, 13 W. Boehm’s Rd., Willow Street, 11 AM. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Millisock, Ruth M. - Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland, 2:30 PM
Vetter, Lisa Marie - Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM
Zubaly, Catharine Anne - Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland, 11 AM