Blair, Virginia B. - Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, 11 AM
Menko, Mary L. - Holy Trinity Catholic Church 4th & Cherry Streets Columbia, 12 PM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Shenk, Ernest Daniel - Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, 11:30 AM. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc.
Trees, Robert L. - Sacred Heart Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, 10 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Weaver, Michael L. - Church Of The Incarnation, 240 Main Street Mantua, NJ, 11 AM. Smith Funeral Home
Zelonis, Suzanne L. - Conestoga Memorial Park, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services