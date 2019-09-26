Carvell, Arlene G. - Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, 1:30 PM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Flohr, Geraldine M. - Christ Church United Church of Christ, 247 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, 11 AM. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory
Springer, Edward E. Sr. - Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, 11 AM
Stauffer, James V. - Chiques Church of the Brethren, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Stephens, Loretta H. - Faith Bible Church, 2075 Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, 11 AM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.