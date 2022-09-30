Auker, Trudy P. - St. John's Center UCC, 432 Reading Road, East Earl, 11 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Caldwell, Dorothy E. - St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Cooper, Meadrith Stengel - Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Cox, Patricia A. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 2 PM
Crookshank, Gilbert L. - Westgate Baptist Church, - 2235 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, 10:30 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Freisher, Saveria Catherine - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM
Goe, Harold B. - Washington Boro United Methodist Church, 1964 Water Street, Washington Boro, 11 AM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.
Houck, George L. - Groff High Funeral Home, 145 Main Street, New Holland, 11 AM
Linton, H. Robert - Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Rohrer, Pauline L. - Wrightsdale Baptist Church, 310 Little Britain Rd., Peach Bottom, 10 AM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Shirk, Paul M. - Churchtown Mennonite Church, 9:30 AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals
Weitzel. Andrew - Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, 2 PM