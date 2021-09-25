Barlow, Brenda Joyce - West Nottingham Cemetery, 1195 Firetower Road, Colora, MD, 1 PM. R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
Dinger, Scott - Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter Street, Schaefferstown, 10:30 AM
Forrey, Merle B., Sr. - A New Beginnings Church, 2118 Spruce Hill Road, Port Royal, 11 AM. Brown Funeral Homes, Inc.
Gehr, Cynthia (Rineer) - Chapel of Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Groff, Robert W. - Gretna Springs Community, Johnathan Memorial Drive, Manheim, 12 PM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Helms, William H. - Faith United Church of Christ, 1204 Wabank Rd., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Hershey, Harry E., Jr. - Florin Church of the Brethren, 5 PM. Sheetz Funeral Home
Kauffman, Dorothy - Zion Lutheran Church, 2 S. Hazel Street, Manheim, 11:30 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Latanishen, Maureen T. - St. James Catholic Church, 585 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, 2 PM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Moyer, Carolyn - Grace Lutheran Church, North Queen & James Streets, Lancaster, 1:30 PM. - DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Pfautz, Clyde R., Jr. - Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), 10 AM
Rivele, Carilee (Kuehner) - Boyer Funeral Home, 144 East High Street, Elizabethtown, 11 AM
Rupp, Denise (Warfel) - Roland Park, Pavilion #2, 221 N 11th St., Akron, 10:30 AM. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Stefanisko, Margaret M. - Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S Broad St, Lititz, 11 AM
Strausser, Carol A. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 3 PM
Watt, Donald Sumner - Lancaster Theological Seminary Santee Chapel, 555 W. James St., Lancaster, 1:30 PM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Wenger, Karen M. - Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, 777 S Mount Joy Street, Elizabethtown, 11 AM
Wolf, Anna Elizabeth - Sell Chapel in the Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, 10:30 AM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Wood, Eileen D. - St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 121 S. Second St., Columbia, 10 AM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Yeagley, Sherri Ann - St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 37 East Main Street, Mount Joy, 11 AM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.