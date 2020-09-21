Funeral Services for Sep 21, 2020 Staff Writer Sep 21, 2020 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Gainer, Harold E., Jr. - The Farm at Eagles Ridge, 465 Long Lane, Lancaster, 3 PM. Groff Funeral & Cremation ServicesNewton, Hunter Robert - Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, 7 PM LNP Media Group, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Funerals Today Funeral Services Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries — Tributes to and memories of those who have passed. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy.