DeLeo, Alfred Vincent - Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, 10 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Garrett, John R. - Garrett farm, 214 River Road, Pequea, 11:30 AM. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Karabetsos, George G. - Home of Tanya Jennings, 1037 Susquehannock Drive, Holtwood, 1 PM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Kaspy, Lynn Marie (Hyland) - Our Mother of Perpetual Help, 320 Church Lane, Ephrata, 11 AM. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home
McCloskey, James F., Jr. - Tent, Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 1 PM
Noll, Benjamin Harnish Jr. - Bair's Mennonite Meeting House, 6925 York Road, Hanover, 10 AM. Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paetz, Brenda M. - West Ridge B&B, 1285 W. Ridge Road, Elizabethtown, 10 AM. Cremation Services of Lancaster
Peifer, Melissa K. - Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, 11 AM. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.