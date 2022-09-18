Dale, Larry R. - Lampeter United Methodist Church, Village and Book Roads, Lampeter, 3 PM. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Florentino, Nemesis - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 10:30 AM
Hughes, Theodore G. - Souderton Mennonite Church, 105 W. Chestnut St., Souderton, 3 PM. Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory
Newswanger, Elva M. - Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland, 6 PM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
Sweigart, Shane R. - Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, 3 PM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.