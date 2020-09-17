Gower, Barbara M. - God’s Missionary Church, 2127 Hill St., Lebanon, 10 AM. Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home
Murphy, Kerry R. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 6 PM
Riggleman, Charlotte P. - West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown, 12 Noon. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Rutt, Elmer G. - Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, 9:30 AM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
VonStetten, Melvin, Jr. - Concordia Lutheran Cemetery, 3825 Concordia Rd., Columbia, 2:30 PM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.