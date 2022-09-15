Gipe, Patricia Marie - Mellingers Union Cemetery, Gockley Rd., Stevens, 11 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Lugar, Dorothea Mae - Wesley United Methodist Church, 40 W. Main St., Strasburg, 7 PM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
McComsey, Priscilla Caroline - St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory
Reinhart, Marvin L. - Joseph F. McDonald Auditorium, 950 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, 11 AM. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Riehl, Moses B. - 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg, 12 PM EST. Furman Home for Funerals
Thompson, Anna P. - St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 440 Saint Joseph Street, Lancaster, 11 AM. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
Trimby, Zephan Skylar - Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy, 11 AM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
White, Harold F. - Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, 12 PM.