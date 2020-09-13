Derrick, Tanner A. - LCBC, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, 2 PM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Rutt, James W. - Lebanon Valley Bible Church, 1482 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon, 6 PM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Stauffer, Dax B. - Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Rd., Marietta. 5 PM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Umble, Harold M. - Maple Grove Mennonite Church, 549 Swan Road, Atglen, 1:30 PM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Yeager, Charles S. III - First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church St., Ephrata, 3 PM. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc.