Flouras, Artemis S. - Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, 10 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Graby, Steven Garrett - Bluestone Estate, 30 A Refton Road, Willow Street, 5:30 PM. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory
Hoover, Sarah Z. - Reidenbach Church, Martin Road and Reidenbach Road, New Holland, 1 PM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Murphy, Dorothy Elaine - Lighthouse Assembly of God of New Holland, 105 Earland Dr., New Holland, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Petersheim, Isaac R. - Cambridge Mennonite Church, 2906 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook, 10:30 AM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
Rapp, Christian Ferree - Pearson's Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY, 10 AM
Reese, Norman E. - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, 11 AM
Tilley, Michael Dulaney - Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut Street, Dillsburg, 11:30 AM