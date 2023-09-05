Blew, William T. - Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, 11 AM
Bloom, Thomas D. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 10:30 AM
Cronin, George William, Jr. - St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, 11 AM. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
Newswanger, Robert - Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland, 6:30 PM. Groff High Funeral Home
Redcay, Carmen M. - Hahnstown United Zion Church, 900 Glenwood Dr., Ephrata Township, 11 AM. Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals
Weaver, Marvin L. - LCBC, 2392 Mount Joy Rd., Manheim, 11 AM. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory