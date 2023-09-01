Bollinger, Della K. - White Oak Church, 1211 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, 10:30 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Hauck, Robert - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, 11 AM
Holmes, Gail Lyn - First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church St., Ephrata, 4 PM. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc.
Hoover, Leon G. - Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, 11 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Huber, Henry Glenn - Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Hwy East, Paradise, 2 PM
Weaver, Sara A. - Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, 11AM