Adams, Doris A. - Luther Acres Community Room, 250 St. Luke Drive, Lititz, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Berryhill, Teresa L. - Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, 6:30 PM
Brubaker, John A. - Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, 625 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, 11 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Devaney, John J. Jr. - Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Route 422 & Lucy Ave., Hershey, 11 AM
Fenninger, Lloyd R. - First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, 11 AM. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Flick, Rita M. - St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Martin, Mabel N. (Martin) - Groffdale Mennonite (Frame) Church, 9:30 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Nonnenmocher, Robert L. - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home at 414 E. King St, Lancaster, 12 PM
Samuels, Charlotte L. - New Holland Church of the Nazarene, 428 Ranck Road, New Holland, 10 AM. Groff-High Funeral Home
Strubel, Jean Y. - Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, 2 PM