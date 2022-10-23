Coffman, Jana M. - Faith Outreach Center Assembly of God, 475 Anderson Ferry Rd., Mount Joy, 4 PM. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory
Funk, Naomi S. - Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn Street, Washington Boro, 4 PM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.
Gehman, Russell L. - Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, 3 PM
Knippenberg, Elizabeth Ellen (Eshleman) - DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, 5 PM
Michael, Jerry L. Sr. - Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, 10 AM
Wicke, Joan Stromenger - First Presbyterian Church, 400 New Street in New Bern, NC, 3 PM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services