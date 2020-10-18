Lefever-Hoover, Donna L. - Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, 2:30 PM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.

Workman, Ruth E. - Jerome W. Shell Funeral Home, 164 South Mount Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, 7 PM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter