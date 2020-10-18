Funeral Services for Oct 18, 2020 Staff Writer Oct 18, 2020 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Lefever-Hoover, Donna L. - Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, 2:30 PM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.Workman, Ruth E. - Jerome W. Shell Funeral Home, 164 South Mount Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, 7 PM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc. LNP Media Group, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Funerals Today Funeral Services Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries — Tributes to and memories of those who have passed. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy.