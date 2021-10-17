Kurtz, Paul H.

Middle Creek Church, 351 Middle Creek Road, Lititz, 3 PM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.

McCall, Judith K.

Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville, 3 PM

Rhoat, Donna D.

Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory

Seiders, Harold E.

Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, 2 PM

Sensenig, Karla J.

Lancaster Alliance Church, 4 PM.  Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.

Smucker, Raymond Z.

Bethel Christian Fellowship Church, 145 Bootjack Road, Narvon, 2 PM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.

Wallace, Donald E.

True Gospel Baptist Church, 853 Scotland Road, Quarryville, 12:30 PM. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home

Witmer, J. Richard

Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, 2:30 PM. William P. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.

Sign up for our newsletter