Krasnai, Edward W.
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, 12:30 PM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Shirk, Fannie Mae
Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, 9:30 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Weicksel, Marian E.
Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Road, Kirkwood, 2 PM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Brooks, Franklin G.
Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, 11 AM
Hoover, Lewis H.
Reidenbach Mennonite Church, 10 AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals
Belock, Ruth C.
Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron, 7 PM
Stoltzfus, Annie K.
75, wife of Isaac M. Stoltzfus, of 657 Kutztown Road, Myerstown. October 4, 2021.
Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Stoltzfus, Anna B.
Late Home, 224 Friends Road, Nottingham, 9 AM EST. Furman Home for Funerals
Stoltzfus, Sarah
Late home, 552 Beechdale Rd., Bird-in-Hand, 9 AM EST. Furman Home for Funerals