Calhoun, Ronald E. - Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 East 28th Division Highway, Lititz, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Hartranft, David K. - Garden Spot Village Prayer Room, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, 10:30 AM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
Hewes, Dawn E. - Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville, 12 PM
Hibbard, Herbert N. Jr. - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, 12 PM
Lauman, Barbara M. - Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 West Main Street, Ephrata, 11 AM
McGrath, Florence Amelia - Westgate Baptist Church, 2235 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, 11 AM. Wetzel and Son
Nolt, Menno Z. - Groffdale Frame Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, 9:30 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Shober, Mary A. - Peace United Church of Christ, 37 E. Swartzville Road, Denver, 1 PM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Trostle, Maebelle Ann - Donecker Chapel at Ephrata Manor, 99 Bethany Rd., Ephrata, 11 AM. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Wolf, John R. - Trinity United Church of Christ, 2340 State Street, East Petersburg, 2 PM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Yoder, Charlotte C. - Orr Auditorium, Willow Valley Manor, 211 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, 11:30 AM. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Young, James E. - First Presbyterian Church, 140 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services