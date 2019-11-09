Barth, Sara K. - Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Lancaster, 11 AM
Brown, Melvin C. - Columbia Borough Fire Dept., 10th and Manor Streets, Columbia, 11 AM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Brubaker, Howard N. - West Bethany Chapel, Landis Homes, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, 3 PM. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc.
Frey, Norma Jean - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St, Millersville, 2 PM
Good, Raymond E. - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St, Lancaster, 11 AM
Herr, Gordon A. - Groffs Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, 2 PM
Hutchison, Phyllis J. - Zion Lutheran Church of Leola, 18 Quarry Rd., Leola, 10:30 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Koulavong, David B. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 2:30 PM
Kreider, Landis V. - Hempfield Church of the Brethren, 1186 Stevens St., Manheim, 12 PM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Line, Susan C. (Steele) - Grandview United Methodist Church, 888 Pleasure Road, Lancaster, 11 AM. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Maurer, Claire N. - Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 E. Main St., New Holland, 10:30 AM. Groff High Funeral Home
McClune, Cora T. (Tangert) - Keystone Room at Masonic Village, 11 AM. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory
Meek, Barbara Shelpeck - Bachman Snyder Funeral Home, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, 11 AM
Miller, Norma J. (Laughlin) - Brethren Village Chapel, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 2 PM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Riley, Jobie E. - Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, 777 South Mount Joy Street, Elizabethtown, 11 AM. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory
Scanlon, Margaret E. - St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Avenue, Lititz, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Seachrist, Marjorie Leone - St. John’s Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Sheaffer, Baird Lamar - Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM
Starr, Margaret Isabel Lewis - Frank C. Videon - Funeral Home, 2001 Sproul Road, Broomall, - 11 AM
Summy, George K. - Zion Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, 11 AM. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc.