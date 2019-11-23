Bell, Sharon (Garner) - Trinity United Church of Christ, 2340 State Street, East Petersburg, 11 AM. Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Blackwell, Thomas J. - Odd Fellows Cemetery, Laurel Avenue, St. Clair, 10:30AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals
Broome, Raymond V. III - Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, 11 AM
Buchholz, Arthur B. Jr. - Thomas Auditorium, 300 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, 11 AM. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Buck, Robert Sr. - Petra Church, 565 Airport Rd., New Holland, 11 AM
Burnette-Peake, Graeson Derrick - Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, 4 PM
Carlin, William G. - Mountville Church of the Brethren, 60 Clay Street, Mountville, 10 AM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.
DeShong, Greta L. - Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, 11 AM
Dougherty, Dale G. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 12 PM
Gatti, Francis Michael - Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, 10 AM. Cremation Services of Lancaster
Graham, David Wilmer, Sr. - Georgetown United Methodist Church, 1070 Georgetown Road, Paradise, 11 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Jones, Marilyn T. - Spring Run auditorium, 950 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Lancaster, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Kline, Margaret J. - Middle Creek Church of the Brethren, 351 Middle Creek Rd., Lititz, 10:30 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Kratzert, E. Marie - St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, corner of Lititz Pike and Delp Road, Lancaster, 2 PM
Markley, John - The Barn at Stoner Commons 605 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster, 11 AM. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Marley, Dorothy J. - Saint John’s Episcopal Church, 239 East Market Street, Marietta, 11 AM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Miller, Kathryn I. - Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver, 11 AM
O’Donnell, Jeffrey Paul - Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, 227 W. 4th St. Quarryville, 2 PM
Piersol, Vivian Beatrice - Central Presbyterian Church in Downingtown, 11 AM
Prescott, Jean L. - Bainbridge Church of God, 2nd Street, Bainbridge, 12 PM. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania
Sauder, Elizabeth W. - Fairmount Homes Wheat Ridge Chapel, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, 1:30 PM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
Wenger, Mary Kathryn - Landis Homes West Bethany Chapel, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, 1 PM. Furman Home for Funerals
Whittaker, Richard T. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 5 PM
Zerphy, Samuel Bradley - Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Fulton Highway, Quarryville, 4:30 PM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.