Hambright, Shirley
Greenmount Cemetery, York, 1 PM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Kulp, Robert G.
Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, 11 AM. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Martin, Anna M.
Reidenbach Mennonite Church, 9:30 AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals
Shoemaker, Gladys
Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, 11 AM
Stoltzfus, John M.
Late home, 31 Stoltzfus Lane, Leola, 9 AM. Furman Home for Funerals
Whirt, June Marie
Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St. Lancaster, 11 AM
Zimmerman, Elsie Z.
Martindale Mennonite Church, 905 Martindale Road, Ephrata, 9:30 AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals
Zook, Virgil W.
Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, 11 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.