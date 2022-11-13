Albright, Wayne - Lancaster Liederkranz, 722 S. Chiques Rd., Manheim, 12 Noon. Cremation & Burial Society of PA
Hickernell, Kevin B. - Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, 3 PM. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc.
Lieber, Carol Miller - Unitarian Universalist Church, 538 West Chestnut Street, Lancaster, 2 PM. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Meck, Philip J. - Grace Family Church, 415 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, 3:30 PM. Furman Home for Funerals
Wireback, Kathryn Yvonne - Forbis & Dick Funeral Service, 1118 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC, 2 PM