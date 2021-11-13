Diffenderfer, Lynne
Marietta Community Chapel, 1125 River Rd, Marietta, 11 AM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Earhart, D. Dwayne
Acorn Farms Reception & Conference Center, 3141 Mount Joy Road, Mount Joy, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Findley, Kathryn A.
Bethesda United Methodist Church, 1086 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, 11 AM. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home
Firestone, Shane M.
Foxchase Golf Club, 300 Stevens Road, Stevens, 1 PM. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc.
Gray, Joseph Evans Jr.
St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, 10:30 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Imhoff, Melvin E.
Ebenezer E. C. Church, 23 South State Street, Brownstown, 12 Noon. Furman Home for Funerals
Kline, Harry G.
Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, 11 AM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Kline, Terri Lynne
Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, 11 AM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Kreider, Leonard G.
Elizabethtown Mennonite Church, 300 South Spruce Street, Elizabethtown, 10 AM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Lehman, William R.
First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church St., Ephrata, 2 PM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Longenecker, Geraldine Ford
Washington Avenue Bible Church, 149 Washington Ave, Ephrata, 10:30 AM. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Miller, Delores E.
Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, 11 AM
Nelson, Ronald A.
Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 East Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, 11 AM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Rankin, Irene L.
Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, 11 AM
Read, Kay Y. (Weigand)
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1530 Slate Hill Rd., Peach Bottom, 11 AM. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania
Riehl, Elmer D.
Twin Valley Bible Chapel, 105 Shirktown Road, Narvon, 11 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Roland, Oleta R.
Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, 1 PM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Rutt, Clarence H., Jr.
Landisville Mennonite Church, 3320 Bowman Road, Landisville, 4 PM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
Shingleton, Rebecca N.
Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, 25 W Springettsbury Avenue, York, 10 AM. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc.
Shoemaker, Richard Allen
Eagles Commons Chapel at Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, 11 AM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Stauffer, Mary Ann
Sunnyslope Mennonite Church, 9835 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ, 4 PM. Hansen Mortuary
Steffy, Kathryn
Swamp Cemetery, 3:30 PM. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Vaccarino, Joseph
Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, 11 AM
Wade, Elmer
Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Road Kirkwood, 3 PM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.