Byers, Shirley Christine - Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, 11 AM
Elslager, Frederick Edward - Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 409 Cherry Street, Columbia, 11 AM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home
Falcone, Michael W. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 5 PM
Gehman, Martha R. - Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 129 Pleasant Valley Rd., East Earl, 11 AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals
Lenz, Rebecca Lynn - Church of God of Landisville, 171 Church Street, Landisville, 1 PM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Martin, Krystene L. - Grace Covenant Community Church, 99 Café Ln., Middleburg, 2 PM. Kreamer Funeral Home
Miller, Kimberly J. - Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville, 11 AM
Platon, Randall B. - St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave. Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory