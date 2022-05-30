Martin, David Ray - Pequea Mennonite Church, 4121 Redwell Road, Gordonville, 10 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.

Martin, Elizabeth W. - Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 129 Pleasant Valley Rd., East Earl, 1 PM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter