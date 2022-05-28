Cummings, Mary Louise - Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, 10:30 AM
Dunkle, Gerald V. - McKendree United Methodist Church, 3708 Delta Road, Airville, 2:30 PM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Godfrey, Martha Virginia - Church of the Apostles, 1850 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, 11 AM. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania
Good, Bonita S. (Stoltzfus) - Glad Tidings Assembly of God, 1110 Snyder Rd., West Lawn, 4:30 PM
Huber, Earl Eshleman - Lampeter Church of the Brethren, 1900 Lampeter Road, Lancaster, 10 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Kauffman, Titus F. - Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland, 11 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
King, Samuel L. - Home of Daniel Beiler, 5384 Meadville Road, New Holland, 9 AM EST. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Kreider, Elizabeth B. - Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, 11 AM. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Patrick, Carolyn and Norman - Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1210 E. King St., Lancaster, 11 AM
Schlauch, Kenneth E. Sr. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM
Stoltzfus, Amos G. - Late home, 3116 Irishtown Rd., Gordonville, 11 AM EST. Furman Home for Funerals
Weaver, Douglas W. - Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church, 4833 Division Hwy., East Earl, 11:30 AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Whitney, Alexander, Jr. - Grace Church at Willow Valley, 300 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, 2 PM. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Yerger, Anna R. - Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, 3 PM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.