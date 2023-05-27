Bridge, Anne - St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E Delp Rd, Lancaster, 11 AM
Dague, Ronald Henry, Sr. - Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, 11:30 AM
Guise, Agatha - St. James Roman Catholic Church, 2635 Buffalo Road, Erie, 10 AM. Dusckas Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
Keen, Debra K. - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, 3 PM
Kegerise, Evelyn Mae Gehman - St. John’s UCC, 659 S. 4th Street, Denver, 11 AM. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Kipphorn, Richard & Barbara - Saint Josephs Catholic Cemetery, 175 Charles Road, Lancaster, 10:30 AM