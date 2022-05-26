Brosey, Kenneth R. - Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, 11 AM
Davis, Daniel DeWayne - Crossway Church of Lancaster, 318 Barbara St., Millersville, 4:30 PM. Furman Home for Funerals
Dise, Clair Lee - Petra Church, 565 Airport Rd., New Holland, 7 PM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
Gaugler, Josephine E. - Bethel Baptist Church, 532 Lebanon Road, Manheim, 10:30 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Good, Glenn W. - Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Goretzke, Ronald W. - Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church, 996 East High Street, Elizabethtown, 11 AM. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory
Harkins, James K. - Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville, 6 PM
Hoover, Ruth L. - Groffdale Mennonite Church, 168 North Groffdale Rd., Leola, 11 AM. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc.
Lehman, Fay L. - Laurel Hill memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Road, Columbia, 10:30 AM. Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Mohler, Doris A. (Shenk) - Groffdale Mennonite Church, 168 N. Groffdale Rd., Leola, 7 PM. Groff High Funeral Home
Palumbo, John A. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM
Sangrey, Leroy D. - Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 2 PM. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
Sellers, Marion B. - Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga, 11 AM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Shultz, Glenn D. - Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, 11 AM
Smith, Judith M. - Pleasantview Cemetery, Sinking Spring, 10 AM. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Swisher, Katrina R. - New Beginnings Charis Fellowship Church, 430 E. Lincoln Avenue, Myerstown, 11 AM. Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
Zug, Vicky L. - Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, 11 AM