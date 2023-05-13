Addy, Peggy Jean (Tull) - Christian Fellowship Church, 758 Spruce Road, New Holland, 11 AM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
Auchey, Ronald L. Sr. - Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Rd., Stevens, 11 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Beatty, Mary Ellen - Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville, 11 AM
Bower, Kathleen Elaine - St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 27 East Main Street, Mount Joy, 2 PM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Brandt, Joyce E. - Middle Creek Church, 351 Middle Creek Road, Lititz, 11 AM. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc.
Brown, Joanne C. - Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Conlin, Timothy F. - St James Catholic Church, Lititz, 11 AM. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania
Glass, Gary A. - Hamilton Park United Church of Christ, 1210 Maple Avenue, Lancaster, 11 AM. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Glick, Mary G. - Amos Zook residence, 286 Zooks Lane, Leola, 10 AM EDT. Furman Home for Funerals
Krebs, Glen - Hempfield Church of the Brethren, 1186 Stevens St., Manheim, 3 PM
Kugle, J. Alan - Waiokeola Congregational Church, 4705 Kilauea Avenue, Honolulu, 10 AM
Linton, Fred W. Jr. - Colerain Church, 1923 Noble Road, Kirkwood, 11 AM. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
Main, Carol Lynn - Zion Lutheran Church, 15 S. 5th Street, Sunbury, 10:30 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
McGrew, Eileen M. - Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, 11 AM
Nissley, Clayton R. - Landis Homes (West Bethany Chapel) 1001 East Oregon Pike, Lititz, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Reider, Harvey L. - Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th St., Akron, 2 PM
Walkuskie, Brian Francis - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM
Weaver, Anne W. - Leola United Methodist Church, 7 West Main St., Leola, 11 AM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
West, Harry E. - New Holland Church of the Nazarene, 428 Ranck Road, New Holland, 10:30 AM. Groff High Funeral Home