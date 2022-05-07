Berman, Eric - Lancaster Country Club, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Brubaker, Gladys M. - Mechanic Grove Mennonite Church, 735 Church Road, Quarryville, 11 AM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Fisher, Diane Lois (Miller) - Millersville Mennonite Church. 435 Manor Ave., Millersville, 12 Noon
Getz, Mary Ellen - Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver, 11 AM
Grube, John K. - IronSpire Complex, 2800 North Reading Road, Adamstown, 1 PM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Hamme, Joyce M. - Leacock Presbyterian Church, 3181 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, 11:30 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Haverstick, Henry Chester - Millersville Mennonite Church, 437 Manor Ave., Millersville, 10:30 AM. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Hokenson, Janice Anne - New Life Fellowship, 420 East Fulton Street, Ephrata, 11 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Huynh, Thu Ha - Groff-High-Eckenroth Funeral Home, New Holland, 1:30 PM
Kuenzli, Randy Scott - Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 N. Penryn Rd., Manheim, 11 AM. Furman Home for Funerals
Martin, Willard - Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond Street, 11:30 AM. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Schrock, Homer E. - Grace Hill Church, Merton, WI, 11 AM (CT)
Stoltzfus, Darlene M. - Goodwill United Methodist Church, 148 Church Rd., Elverson, 11 AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals
Strubel, Mary J. - Stumptown Mennonite Cemetery, 2813 Stumptown Rd., Bird-in-Hand, 1 PM. Furman Home for Funerals
Uibel, Alyssa M. - Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville, 2 PM
Ulmer, Marie - Sell Memorial Chapel, Masonic Village, 200 Freemason Dr., Elizabethtown, 2 PM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Wennerstrom, Richard E. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 2 PM
Willet, Robert L. - 562 Brookshire Drive, Lancaster, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services