DiCrocco, Geraldine - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Gerhart, Paul T. - West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Rd., Elizabethtown, 11 AM. Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
Glick, Melvin King - Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, 10 AM. Groff High Funeral Home
Kautz, Daryl L. - Hernley Mennonite Church, 746 Lebanon Road, Manheim, 11 AM. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc.
Martin, Marlin Lee - Faith Mennonite Fellowship, 335 N. Line Road, Stevens, 10 AM. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
McKonly, Terri Ann - Hempfield Church of the Brethren, 1186 Stevens Road, Manheim, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Oudinot, Florence Ardelle - Zerbe Sisters, 2499 Zerbe Rd., Narvon, 1:15 PM. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc.
Stark, John K. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM
Stoltzfus, Lydia S. - Late home, 89 Windy Top Road, Christiana, 9 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Yake, Barbara K. - Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, 12:30 PM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.