Baker, John - Zion United Church of Christ, 900 Winter Hill Road, Strasburg, 11 AM. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Ciccone, Theodore Paul, Jr. - St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 501 East Orange Street, Lancaster, 10 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory,
Daecher, Jeanne (Heroux) - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 12 PM
Griess, Carolyn J. - LCBC Manheim Campus, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, in the West Wing Auditorium, 10:30 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Hodgen, Donald C. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 2 PM
Homan, Helen J. - Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, 1 PM
Hostetler, Joseph B. - Landis Homes, West Bethany Chapel, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, 11 AM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Martin, Melvin A. - Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Monchak, Jean Elizabeth (Goss) - Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Rd., Mount Joy, 11 AM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Negron, Helen L. - Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, 2 PM
Nyakyema, Jeanette T. - Risser Mennonite Church, 8360 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown, 10:30 AM. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc.
Raschke, Alfons Josef - Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry Street, Columbia, 10 AM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Ravert, Betty Jane (Yeoman) - St. John Center Lutheran Church, 599 Reading Road, East Earl, 11 AM. Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
Rife, Dorothy M. - Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, 11 AM
Riordan, Michael J. - St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Avenue, Lititz, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.