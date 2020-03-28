Funeral Services for Mar 28, 2020 Staff Writer Mar 28, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Bookhamer, Sharon M. (Sankey) - Stone Church of the Brethren, Huntingdon, 11 AMSumner, Everett P. - Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, 3 PM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. LNP Media Group, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Funerals Today Funeral Services Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries — Tributes to and memories of those who have passed. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy.