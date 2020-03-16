Byler, Martha N. - Allensville Mennonite Church, Allensville, 11 AM. Groff-High Funeral Home
Greenly, Peggy J. - Mellinger's Union Cemetery, 11:45 AM. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Johnson, Martha - Ebenezer Baptist Church 701 North Lime Street, Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Mudloff, Robert J. - Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Rd., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Shirk, James M. - New Haven Mennonite Church, 230 Crest Road, Lititz, 10 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Sister Rose Mary, (nee Ethel Marie Concheck) - Dominican Monastery Chapel, 1834 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, 10:30 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Smith, Richard Leaman - Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, 2:30 PM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services