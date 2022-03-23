Barron, Timothy Alan - Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. 227 West 4th St., Quarryville, 11 AM
Kauffman, Carl B. - Christian Fellowship Church, 140 Pudding Hill Rd., Hampton, CT, 11 AM. Bacon Funeral Home
Randall, Joan Bailey - Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Rd., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Sensenig, Alayne - Hammer Creek Mennonite Church, 590 Hammer Creek Road, Lititz, 11 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Smith, Doris M. - Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, 11 AM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.