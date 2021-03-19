Chhap, Choeuy - Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 1 PM
Diener, John W. - New Holland Church of the Nazarene, 428 Ranck Road, New Holland, 3 PM. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc.
Harman, John D. - Prospect Hill Cemetery, 700 N. George Street, York, 10 AM. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Johnson, Bertha E. - New Providence Baptist Church, 2411 Beaver Valley Pike, New Providence, 2 PM. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Kealey, Thomas Richard, Jr. - St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, 11:30 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Knauss, Alton W. - Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street, Hellertown, 1 PM
Pape, Marjorie W. - Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville, 11 AM
Parmer, Margaret M. - Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, 11 AM
Robinson, John William - First Baptist Church of Pequea, 6062 Old Phila. Pike, Gap, 11 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Sensenig, Frank Martin - Stauffer (Pike) Mennonite Church, 2530 28th Division Highway, Ephrata, 9:30 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.