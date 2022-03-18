Calcagno, Walter Nicolás - St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Chandler, Helen E. - Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, 6:30 PM
Colón, Roberto Velez Sr. - Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, 11 AM
Good, Mary Ann - Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill, 11 AM
Hershey, Beulah F. - St. John’s United Methodist Church, 3294 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, 11 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Jones, Maria Estella Longoria - Washington Boro Cemetery, 11:30 AM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Keller, Karen L. - Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street Lancaster, 11 AM
King, Emanuel E. - Late home, 5464 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, 9 AM. Furman Home for Funerals
Parks, Marion A. Lentz Slogel - Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra, 1 PM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.
Scotten, Pauline A. - Little Britain Presbyterian Church, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, 12 PM. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Stefany, Ronald M. - Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster, 11 AM. Cremation Services of Lancaster
Trimby, Kira Lynn - Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy, 4 PM. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
Trout, Lynne R. - Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 S. Hess St., Quarryville, 11 AM. Wilde Funeral Home
Weaver, Barry Lee - Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Road, Ephrata, 11 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Zablotny, Loretta A. - Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut Street, Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory