Aubel, Thelma L. - St. Peter Catholic Church, 121 South 2nd Street, Columbia, 12 Noon. Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service
Barr, Doris E. - Luther Acres Community Room, 200 St. Luke Drive, Lititz, 11 AM. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory
Freese, Paul E. - Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, 11 AM. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Jones, Geraldine M. (Murphy) - St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Lineaweaver, Barbara Wilds - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 N George St., Millersville, 11 AM
Martin, Edna G. - Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, 11 AM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Peachey, Chester E. - Cedar Hill Cemetery, 531 N. State Street, Ephrata, 4 PM. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc.
Waters, June G. - Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Rd., Columbia, 11 AM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.