Andrews, Patrick J. - Kinderhook Evangelical Congregational Church, 560 Kinderhook Rd., Columbia, 11:30 AM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Binkley, Mildred M. - Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, 11 AM
Carson, Patricia A. (Ford) - Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W Main St., New Holland, 2 PM
Daveler, Ralph R. - Groff Event Center, 234 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Earhart, Judith Elaine - Bible Baptist Church, 45 S. 9th Street, Akron, 11 AM. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory
Fisher, Gloria Ann - Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, 11 AM. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc.
Gilder, Erla E. - Millersville Mennonite Church, 437 Manor Ave., Millersville, 11 AM. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania
Hamme, Joyce M. - Leacock Presbyterian Church, 3181 Lincoln Hwy East, Paradise, 11:30 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Hann, Blair A. - Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, 11 AM
Harnish, Paul K. - Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Rd., Ephrata, 10 AM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.
Hartman, Virginia Lefever Schwebel - Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, 11 AM. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
Hellmann, Matthew Spence - Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 11 AM
Rieker, Robert E. - St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Baltimore, 11 AM. Zeigler Funeral Home
Shertzer, Norman C. - Habecker Mennonite Church, 451 Habecker Church Road, Lancaster, 10 AM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.
Snavely, Larry E. - East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, 2 PM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Veith, Joan D. - Cross Roads Brethren in Christ Church, 800 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy, 11 AM. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Wanner, Catharine J. - Pequea Presbyterian Church, 273 Cambridge Road, Gap, 11 AM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
Wentling, Susan Ruof - St. Leo the Great RCC, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaser, 11 AM
Winebarger, Scotty E. - Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, 11 AM
Witmer, Jan A. - First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church St., Ephrata, 2 PM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Zerbe, Clayton C. - United Fellowship of Reinholds, 305 W. Main St., Reinholds, 11 AM. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc.