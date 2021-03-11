Lahn, Patricia M. (nee Magee) - Haym Salomon Memorial Park, 200 Moores Road, Frazer (Malvern), 1 PM. Joseph Levine and Sons, Inc.
Mellott-Myers, Glenda May - Willow Street United Church of Christ Cemetery, 241 Peach Bottom Road , Willow Street, 2 PM. Buch Funeral Home, Inc.
Newswanger, Paul Z. - Weaverland Mennonite Church, 9:30 AM. Eckenroth Home for Funerals
Seiverling, Tyler - Loyd H. Roland Memorial Park, Lion Lane, Akron, 2 PM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Stief, Robert L. - Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 319 Wabash Road, Ephrata, 1 PM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.