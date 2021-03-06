Finkbiner, Bertha B. - Mountville Brethren Cemetery, 2 PM. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.
Gregg, Mark T. - Chantry Place, 15 North Bridge Street, Christiana, 3 PM. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.
McIntosh, W. Grant III - Cornerstone Baptist Church, 80 W. Brubaker Valley Rd., Lititz, 2 PM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Pompey, Willie J., Jr. - Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, 12 Noon. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
Sanders, Kenneth W., Sr. - Grace Chapel, 2535 Colebrook Road, Elizabethtown, 11 AM. Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc.
Scheetz, William M. - Faith Bible Fellowship Church Lancaster, 151 Donnerville Road, Lancaster, 11 AM. Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
Swift, Linda - Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, 11 AM. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory
Terres, Lorraine E. - Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Ave., Washington, 10 AM