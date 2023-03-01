Albin, Betty L. - St. James Lutheran Church, 655 S. Tenth St., Columbia, 11 AM. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.

Allgyer, Sadie Ruth - Late home, 272 Skiles Rd., Parkesburg, 9 AM. Furman Home for Funerals

Fox, Donald L., Jr. - Rawlinsville Mennonite Church, 838 Susquehannock Drive, Holtwood, 10 AM. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc.

Hare, Inez Althouse - Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery, 9 Hahnstown Rd. Ephrata, 12 Noon. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc.

Hedges, Richard Dale Sr. - Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, 2 PM

Kiesel, Marlene - Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, 11 AM

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter