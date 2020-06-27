Batz, Audrey Lynn - Cedar Hill Cemetery, 531 N. State Street, Ephrata, 10:30 AM. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.
Hildebrand, Mark A. - Calvary Bible Church, 100 Calvary Lane, Lewistown, 11 AM. Henderson Funeral Home
Jones, Ruby Virginia - Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, 2 PM
Narkiewicz, Kathy Jo (Swartz Reedy) - St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, 420 Holland St., Shillington, 10 AM. Hoover Funeral Home
Strantz, Yvonne R. - Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main St., Conestoga, 11 AM
Warwood, Craig W. - Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, 3 PM